Concerns Raised Over Accessibility of New Deposit Scheme for Drink Containers

A new eco-friendly initiative has been launched in Ireland, aiming to tackle the increasing volumes of plastic waste and promote recycling. The scheme, identified by the Re-turn logo, encourages consumers to return empty drinks bottles and aluminium cans in exchange for vouchers which can be used in shops. However, the plan has sparked concerns amongst disability advocates, who argue that it lacks adequate provisions for people with disabilities.

The Re-turn Scheme

The deposit scheme requires consumers to pay an additional 15 to 25 cents per container at the point of purchase. These containers can then be returned to reverse vending machines, which provide a voucher for the same amount. This voucher can be used in the shop, effectively refunding the customer for the initial deposit. The scheme's objective is to boost recycling rates, reduce litter, and move towards a circular economy, where waste is minimized and resources are reused.

Accessibility Concerns Raised

However, Leigh Gath, a thalidomide survivor and former HSE confidential recipient, has raised concerns about the scheme's lack of provisions for people with disabilities. A boil notice affecting her area in Limerick since the previous year has increased her reliance on bottled water, and the deposit scheme has added an extra burden. While Gath supports the scheme's environmental goals, she emphasizes the need for fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can participate without undue hardship.

Responses and Solutions

In response, Re-turn has acknowledged the importance of inclusivity and is establishing an accessibility consultation group to address these concerns. They have also encouraged individuals with accessibility issues to contact them directly. The Department of the Environment echoed Re-turn's sentiment, stating the importance of inclusivity in the scheme. Meanwhile, Tesco Ireland is the only supermarket that responded to queries about inclusive access. They have installed wheelchair-accessible machines in over 50 stores and have staff available to assist at 170 locations. Tesco currently does not accept returns during home deliveries due to cross-contamination risks but is open to feedback during the scheme's initial phase.