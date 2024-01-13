en English
Ireland

Conan O’Brien and the Irish Connection: A Journey of Ancestry and Culture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Conan O’Brien and the Irish Connection: A Journey of Ancestry and Culture

Renowned US TV host and comedian, Conan O’Brien, has charmed the Emerald Isle with his recent journey across Ireland. The purpose of his travels? To explore his Irish ancestry and spotlight the country’s attractions, history, and cuisine for his new travel show, ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Galway, Dublin, and Limerick, O’Brien’s journey is as much an exploration of self as it is of the country’s wealth of experiences.

Rediscovering Roots in Limerick and Galway

In the quaint east Limerick village of Galbally, O’Brien retraced the steps of his great-grandfather, who once called this place home before emigrating to the US. By visiting the everyday haunts of his ancestors, O’Brien has sought to ground his familial identity in the rustic charm of the Irish countryside. His journey also led him to Loughrea in County Galway, where he sampled a slice of local culinary culture.

A Taste of Tradition at Loughnane’s Butchers

While in Loughrea, O’Brien made a pitstop at Loughnane’s Butchers, a family-run business celebrated for their traditional black pudding. The business took to social media, expressing their enthusiasm about the famed TV host sampling their heritage-infused delicacies. The anticipated episode’s airing is a moment of pride for Loughnane’s, embodying how local businesses contribute to Ireland’s rich cultural tapestry.

Exploring Dublin’s Attractions and Nightlife

O’Brien’s expedition also encompassed a two-day stint in Dublin, the Irish capital. His itinerary encompassed a visit to the Epic The Irish Emigration Museum and the Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship, where he delved into the history of Irish emigration. He explored The Guinness Storehouse and The Liberties area’s history in the afternoon, followed by an evening soaking up Dublin’s vibrant nightlife. This journey through Dublin effectively showcased the city’s blend of historical significance and modern vibrancy.

O’Brien’s Irish expedition, culminating in his appearance on The Late Late Show, was more than a celebrity visit. It was a journey of self-discovery, a man navigating the path of his ancestors to better understand his own identity. By sharing his experiences with a global audience, O’Brien has not only highlighted Ireland’s rich cultural offerings but also emphasized the universal quest for belonging and the profound connections we share with our past.

Ireland Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

