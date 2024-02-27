Community Mourns Passing of Padraic Heneghan, Beloved Tourmakeady Resident

Padraic Heneghan, a cherished member of the Tourmakeady community in Co. Mayo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Mayo University Hospital on February 26, 2024. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of his children, Marian, Carmel Staunton, and Vincent, grandchildren, siblings, and an extensive circle of relatives and friends. Heneghan, predeceased by his wife Breege, was a pillar of the community whose legacy will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Life and Legacy

Heneghan's life was a testament to the strength and warmth of the community in Tourmakeady. He was known for his kindness, dedication to his family, and contributions to local life. His passing marks the end of an era for many in the area, emphasizing the importance of community ties and the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Heneghan's family and friends remember him as a source of support and love, a legacy that will undoubtedly continue through those he has left behind.

Funeral Arrangements

As per the family's announcement, Heneghan's funeral arrangements include reposing at his residence in Annagh View, Treen, followed by a funeral mass at Tourmakeady Church. The service will be a time for the community to come together to commemorate Heneghan's life and offer support to his bereaved family. In keeping with contemporary practices, the funeral Mass will be available for wider participation through a live stream at www.churchtv.ie/tourmakeady, allowing those unable to attend in person to pay their respects.

Reflecting on Community and Loss

The loss of Padraic Heneghan underscores the profound impact one individual can have on a community. His passing not only marks a personal loss for his family but also a collective mourning for the wider community of Tourmakeady. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community support, especially in times of grief. Heneghan’s life and the communal response to his passing highlight the enduring strength of familial and community ties in rural Ireland.