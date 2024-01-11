Community Losses: Remembering Those We’ve Lost

In a wave of loss that has swept across multiple communities, several respected individuals have bid their farewell. These towns, scattered across Ireland and the UK, are united in their grief, sharing a common thread of love, respect, and admiration for those they have lost.

Remembering Eamonn Bambrick

Among those who have recently left us is Eamonn Bambrick, affectionately known as Ned or Edward. Bambrick passed away peacefully on January 9, leaving behind a loving wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. His life was celebrated with a Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Stradbally, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

A Life Well Lived: Orla Cashen

Another profound loss is Orla Cashen, who left us peacefully on January 4. Her life and memory are cherished by her daughter, grandson, and extended family. In an evocative tribute to her vibrant spirit, her celebration of life was held at Colliers Funeral Home, Bray, with a request for attendees to don colorful attire.

Communities Grieve the Sudden Passing of Marie Confrey

The sudden death of Marie Confrey on January 11 has left her family and community in shock. Her grandchildren and extended family are left to mourn her unexpected loss.

The Legacy of Liam Cummins

The passing of Liam Cummins on January 11 has also been deeply felt. Survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and a wide circle of friends, his life was commemorated with funeral services held at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney.

Other Losses

Other beloved community members who have left us are Bridget Nicholson who passed on December 25, Fr Eddie Lalor who died on January 9, Martin Harte who died on January 10, Bernard O’Rourke who passed on January 8, and Niall Coffey who passed away on January 6. These individuals are each mourned by their respective families and communities, leaving behind memories and legacies that will continue to live on.