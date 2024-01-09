Communities in Ireland Mourn the Loss of Local Residents in Early January 2024

The dawn of the new year 2024 has brought with it grief and sorrow to the communities across various parts of Ireland. As they mourn the loss of several cherished individuals, the entire nation resonates with their heartache. Among the departed include JJ Treacy of Morette, Emo; Peter Redmond of Redcastle, Mountrath; Bernard O’Rourke of Mount Pleasant, Waterford; Judy Brophy of Aughmacart, Cullohill; Niall Coffey of Old Church Avenue, Mountrath; Peter Culbert of Portarlington; Michael Conroy of Castleknock, Dublin; and Ena O’Connell Deegan of Fisherstown, Ballybrittas.

Remembering Those We’ve Lost

These individuals, who passed in early January 2024, leave behind a legacy of love, warmth, and community spirit. Their contributions to their families, friends, and the broader community will not go unnoticed. Each of them has left behind a void that is felt deeply by those around them.

Funeral Arrangements

As the communities come to terms with their loss, funeral arrangements have been put in place to honor the departed. From wakes at home to requiem masses at local churches, the arrangements seek to provide a dignified farewell. JJ Treacy’s funeral, for instance, will include a wake at his home, a funeral mass at St Paul’s Church in Emo, and burial in the adjoining cemetery. Peter Redmond’s services will be held at Burke’s Funeral Home and St. Fintan’s Church, with burial in Clonenagh Cemetery. The funeral of Niall Coffey will be live-streamed from St. Fintan’s Church, and he will be buried in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Communities in Mourning

As they cope with the loss, the communities have come together in solidarity, extending their support to the grieving families. From the peaceful lanes of Morette, Emo to the urban stretches of Castleknock, Dublin, the sorrow is palpable. The loss of these individuals has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from all corners of the country, underscoring the close-knit nature of these communities.

The grief of these communities is a somber reminder of the fragility of life. As they navigate through this time of sorrow, the memory of the departed will continue to live on in their hearts and in the legacy they leave behind.