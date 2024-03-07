Coastal Charm and Urban Convenience: Two Prime Properties Hit the Market

Two distinct properties have captivated the real estate market, each offering unique benefits to potential homeowners. The first, an architecturally designed four-bedroom house, boasts breathtaking coastal views and proximity to renowned surfing beaches. The second, a three-bedroom semi-detached home, offers urban convenience with easy access to the M50/M11 and the Luas. Both properties come with modern amenities, including a recent wastewater treatment update for the coastal house and a south-facing garden for the urban home.

Breathtaking Coastal Living

The four-bedroom property, dating back to 2007, spans 193sq m (2,080sq ft) and is noted for its C1 energy rating, indicative of its energy efficiency. Located close to sandy beaches, it offers a serene retreat for those passionate about the sea and outdoor activities. The house's new wastewater treatment system, installed in 2022, and its remote-controlled heating system stand out as modern upgrades enhancing comfort and environmental responsibility. Sold with its contents, this home promises a seamless transition for the new owners.

Urban Convenience and Comfort

Contrasting the coastal retreat, the three-bedroom semi-detached house is a gem for those seeking the convenience of city living without compromising on comfort. With a 92sq m (990sq ft) layout, this C1-rated property overlooks an open green in a sought-after development, offering a tranquil environment close to urban amenities. An eight-minute walk from the Luas, it ensures easy access to Dublin's city center. The property also features a south-facing rear garden and an enclosed side entrance, maximizing outdoor space and storage opportunities. The attic, accessible via a ladder, adds another layer of utility to the home.

Market Prospects and Potential

With the real estate market constantly evolving, these two properties highlight the diverse preferences and needs of today's homebuyers. The coastal house appeals to those valuing privacy, natural beauty, and an active lifestyle, while the semi-detached home is perfect for individuals or families seeking the convenience of city living alongside the peace of suburban life. Both properties, with their modern amenities and strategic locations, represent valuable opportunities in today's market.

As the market welcomes these two distinct properties, potential buyers are presented with a unique decision: the allure of coastal serenity or the practicality of urban convenience. Each property offers a distinct lifestyle choice, underlining the diversity and richness of real estate options available. As prospective homeowners weigh their options, these homes stand out as beacons of opportunity in a vibrant market, promising comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury to their future inhabitants.