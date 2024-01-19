Cllr Guckian Advocates for N4 Road Safety Improvements Amid TII Criticism

At a recent meeting of the Carrick-on-Shannon municipal district, Councillor Des Guckian brought forward a proposal to construct a right-turn lane on the N4 road at Moher townland, near the Annaduff GAA grounds. The proposal aimed to enhance road safety in the area, an issue underscored by the absence of such a lane on the high-traffic road.

Highlighting the Risk

Cllr Guckian referenced a recent accident at Drumgildra where a car was hit while attempting a right turn, to highlight the risk posed by the lack of a dedicated lane. As part of his proposal, he suggested the creation of a safety island for motorists, enabling them to wait safely before turning.

TII's Refusal Sparks Criticism

A report from the Roads office, however, indicated that the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would not construct turning lanes for private lanes. This stance sparked sharp criticism from Cllr Guckian, who suggested that TII's refusal to act made them unfit for their role.

Support and Concerns

Cllr Sean McGowan backed the motion, pointing to the road's high traffic and propensity for speeding. Cathaoirleach Cllr Enda Stenson expressed concerns that TII might revert to their original plan of upgrading the road to a two-lane highway through Annaduff, bypassing the specific safety issues that had been raised.