Ireland

Clare County Council Greenlit for Affordable Housing Initiative in Shannon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Clare County Council Greenlit for Affordable Housing Initiative in Shannon

In a significant stride towards addressing housing affordability in Clare County, the Department of Housing has given the green light to Clare County Council to construct 10 affordable housing units in Shannon. The project is slated for completion by June 2024. This development is part of a broader scheme aimed at aiding individuals with moderate incomes in their journey towards homeownership. The innovative scheme will allow local authorities to purchase and retain a stake in these properties, thereby ensuring their sustained affordability.

An Expanding Initiative

Furthermore, an additional application for 11 more affordable homes in Ennis is currently under the Department of Housing’s scrutiny. If approved, this could mark a considerable expansion in the Clare County Council’s efforts to increase the availability of affordable housing. The Council, alongside local representatives, is advocating for the extension of these housing schemes beyond Shannon and Ennis, with the aspiration of a county-wide rollout.

Allocation Plans

Gerry Flynn, Clare SPC Chair and Shannon Independent Councillor, has offered some insight into the potential allocation of these houses. He suggests that these affordable homes will likely be earmarked for those who, although earning slightly above the qualification threshold for social housing, still face challenges in securing homeownership due to the high-cost housing market.

The Impact on Clare County

As the housing crisis continues to impact communities across Ireland, this initiative by Clare County Council could signal a promising shift towards more inclusive housing policies. The affordable housing scheme, if expanded, could be a game-changer for mid-income households struggling to navigate the current property market. Not only does it offer hope for potential homeowners, but it also represents a potential model for other regions grappling with similar housing affordability issues.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

