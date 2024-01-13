CLÁR Programme 2023 Awards €202,410 in Grants to Five Laois Community Projects

Five community projects in Laois, Ireland, have been awarded a total of €202,410 in grants through the CLAR Measure 1 Programme 2023, according to Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan. Ranging from the Slieve Bloom mountains to the rural village of Knock, these projects aim to enhance local amenities and boost biodiversity.

Investment in the Great Outdoors

The Catholes Falls Amenity Area and the Cappard Amenity Area in the Slieve Bloom mountains are set to receive €50,000 and €35,000 respectively. These funds will be used for upgrades and biodiversity enhancements, enriching the local environment and attracting more visitors to these natural attractions.

Mobilising Community Spaces

Knock Community Hall and Knock Chapel House have been allocated €50,000 and €23,850 respectively. The grants will be used for facility upgrades and community house fit-outs, transforming the existing spaces into more functional and inviting community hubs. Knock Chapel House will also see the creation of a community garden, adding a verdant touch to the locality.

Enhancing Community Centres

Trumera Community Centre, another recipient of the CLAR grants, will receive €43,560 for its facility upgrades. The centre will be better equipped to serve its community and offer improved facilities for various activities.

Deputy Flanagan expressed optimism about the impact of the grants, suggesting they will make Laois an even more attractive place for living, working, and family life. This aligns with the increasing population and the commitment to sustainable rural development. The grants are part of a larger nationwide initiative, with 150 projects set to receive funding worth €6.2 million under the 2023 CLÁR programme. This strategic five-year rural development plan aims to revitalise areas that have experienced significant population decline, turning the tide towards a sustainable, vibrant future.