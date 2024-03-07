Cillian Murphy and 'Poor Things' Crew Fly Aer Lingus to Oscars, Eyeing Historic Wins

As the 2024 Academy Awards approach, Ireland's pride, Cillian Murphy, and the talented team behind 'Poor Things' embark on a significant journey from Dublin to Los Angeles, courtesy of Aer Lingus. The national airline, Aer Lingus, expressed its honor in transporting some of Ireland's finest talents across the Atlantic, underscoring the importance of this moment for the Irish film industry.

Stars in the Sky: A Journey to Remember

On flight EI 069, Cillian Murphy, alongside Robbie Ryan and the 'Poor Things' crew, made their way to Los Angeles, where the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10. Murphy, a native of Co Cork, is nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'Oppenheimer,' which has garnered a total of 13 nominations. Meanwhile, 'Poor Things,' produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, is up for 11 awards, including a Best Cinematography nod for Robbie Ryan. Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer Susanne Carberry remarked on the airline's commitment to making this journey memorable for the Irish contingent, highlighting the airline's role in supporting their cinematic journey.

Irish Eyes on the Prize

With a total of 24 Oscar nominations between 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things,' Ireland's film talent is in the spotlight like never before. The nominations not only celebrate the individual achievements of Murphy and Ryan but also signify a historic moment for Irish cinema, showcasing the depth and breadth of talent emanating from the Emerald Isle. Aer Lingus's involvement underscores a national pride and the collective hope for success at the Oscars, with a cheeky nod to having extra seats ready for the return flight to carry any won golden statues.

Aer Lingus: Bridging Ireland and Hollywood

Aer Lingus plays a pivotal role in connecting Ireland with North America, offering daily flights to Los Angeles and expanding its routes to 18 destinations across the continent, including a new direct flight to Denver. With over 2.25 million transatlantic seats on sale, the airline is set for its largest-ever North American summer schedule. This commitment to extensive connectivity underlines Aer Lingus's role in facilitating not just commercial but cultural exchanges, bringing Irish artistry to global stages like the Oscars.

As Ireland watches with bated breath, the journey of Murphy, Ryan, and the 'Poor Things' crew to the Oscars epitomizes not just personal dreams but a collective aspiration for international recognition. Irrespective of the outcome on March 10, the 2024 Oscars have already highlighted the remarkable strides of Irish cinema, marking a moment of national pride and the global impact of Irish talent. Aer Lingus's support is a testament to the importance of nurturing and promoting these cultural ambassadors on the world stage.