Ciaran Mullooly, Former RTÉ Correspondent, Embarks on New Tourism Role in Longford

In a significant career move, Ciaran Mullooly, a seasoned former correspondent of Ireland’s public broadcaster RTÉ, is set to spearhead a new tourism initiative for Longford County. A distinguished figure in Irish journalism, Mullooly is primed to infuse fresh energy into Longford’s tourism scene, leveraging his profound understanding of the region and its potential.

From Broadcasting to Boosting Tourism

Mullooly concluded a commendable 27-year stint with RTÉ in June 2021. Post-retirement, he took up a role at the Roscommon LEADER Partnership as a Community Development and Social Enterprise Worker. His imminent return to Longford Tourism marks a significant pivot in his professional journey. Mullooly will be joining hands with the Longford County Council and the European Just Transition Fund to enhance the county’s allure and draw more tourists to local gems such as the notable St Mel’s Cathedral.

Announcement Through Social Media

Mullooly’s transition to his new role was announced via a video on social media, indicating the growing influence of digital platforms in disseminating news. This approach not only helps in reaching a wider audience but also fosters a direct and authentic connection with the public.

A Wealth of Experience

Mullooly’s career, which kickstarted at the Longford Leader back in 1985, along with his previous tenure as chairman of Longford tourism roughly two decades ago, equips him with invaluable experience. His unique blend of journalism and community development skills are expected to be instrumental in enhancing tourism and fostering community development within the county. Stakeholders in the region are looking forward to the impact of Mullooly’s expertise on Longford’s tourism sector.