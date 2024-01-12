en English
Ireland

Christmas Day Carnage: Dog Attack Claims Lives of 26 Sheep in Galbally

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
In a harrowing incident that unfolded on Christmas Day in Galbally, 26 sheep were found slain, a casualty of a gruesome dog attack. The sheep, initially discovered scattered across the field, were victims of an attack suspected to have been orchestrated by multiple dogs. This tragic event has sent ripples of concern through the farming community, sparking a broader discussion on responsible dog ownership and the profound stress inflicted on flocks, particularly during lambing season.

Unleashed Dogs, Unleashed Terror

John Ryan, the farmer and owner of the deceased sheep, initially found 16 of his sheep lifeless in the field. As the days wore on, the toll sadly rose to 26, with the surviving sheep succumbing to the shock of the attack, unable to eat, and ultimately meeting the same grim fate. John’s wife, Tracey Ryan, stressed the dire need for responsible dog ownership, advocating for the use of measures such as wireless collars to prevent dogs from wandering off and causing such mayhem.

Sheep Welfare: A Silent Suffering

Local councillor Eddie Ryan and Eddie Moriarty, the Limerick IFA sheep chairman, underscored the severe impact these attacks have on the sheep’s welfare. They highlighted the long-term stress and ensuing health complications that can plague the victims for the rest of their lives. Moriarty, who had experienced a similar loss ten years earlier, cautioned that any dog is capable of launching an attack on sheep and urged dog owners to be vigilant about their pets’ activities and whereabouts.

Call for Action: Enforcing Dog Control Policies

Moriarty criticized the lax enforcement of dog control regulations, pointing out the multiple government departments that have failed in their duty to manage the issue effectively. Sean Lavery, another IFA chairman and sheep farmer, termed the attack severe, emphasizing the risk of additional injuries, shock, and lamb abortions. Authorities are now calling for stricter enforcement of regulations, urging dog owners to step up and take responsibility for their pets. An urgent appeal is also being made for a comprehensive review of existing dog control policies to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

