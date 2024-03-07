Charming Galway Residence Hits Market, Offering Prime Location and Modernisation Potential

On the immediate western outskirts of the vibrant city of Galway, an exceptional four-bed detached residence has just been listed by DNG Maxwell, Heaslip & Leonard. Boasting a prime location just a few minutes' walk from the prestigious University of Galway, UHG, and local schools, this property combines unparalleled convenience with a plethora of local amenities. No 2 Sylvan Drive promises spacious living areas and endless possibilities for customisation and modernisation to its future owners.

Exceptional Location and Convenience

Located in a tranquil neighbourhood, No 2 Sylvan Drive is at the heart of convenience while offering peaceful living. With Salthill village and its array of restaurants, cafes, and the iconic Salthill Promenade a short drive away, residents have the best of Galway's dynamic city life at their doorstep. For those who enjoy the outdoors, beautiful riverside walks and sporting facilities are available in nearby Dangan, making it an ideal location for both leisurely strolls and sporting endeavours.

Spacious and Bright Living Areas

The residence features meticulously designed interiors, with large windows that flood the space with natural light, creating a welcoming atmosphere throughout. The layout is thoughtfully designed to maximise space and functionality, offering ample room for relaxation and entertainment. The property also benefits from a sought-after southwest rear aspect, ensuring warmth and sunshine throughout the day, and a private rear garden for unwinding.

Boundless Potential for Modernisation

While No 2 Sylvan Drive boasts undeniable charm and character, there is a unique opportunity for discerning homeowners to unleash their creativity and vision. The need for modernisation presents the chance to create a personalised masterpiece in one of Ireland's most vibrant cities. With a guide price of €470,000, this property is expected to attract a wide variety of buyers looking to put down roots in Galway. According to selling agent James Heaslip MIPAV TRV MMCEPI, this listing represents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a super residence in an exceptional location.

As the market for homes in Galway continues to grow, No 2 Sylvan Drive stands out as a prime opportunity for prospective homeowners. Its combination of location, spacious living areas, and potential for modernisation make it a compelling option for those looking to invest in their future in the heart of one of Ireland's most sought-after cities.