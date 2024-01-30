Charities Step Up Amid Rising Eviction Threats

Threshold, a prominent housing charity, has reported a surge in individuals seeking aid to forestall eviction. The organization addressed over 12,000 inquiries for help in the final quarter of the previous year. As per Threshold's Impact Report for the same period, the charity successfully averted homelessness for 909 households by assisting them to stay in their existing homes or identifying alternative housing solutions.

Charity's Role in Mitigating Homelessness

Ann Marie Reilly, the National Advocacy Manager at Threshold, is urging homeowners to proactively reach out to support services to prevent reaching a crisis point. The report underscores the persistent problems in the housing sector and the pivotal role of charities like Threshold in offering support to those teetering on the edge of homelessness.

Assistance Beyond Threshold

Prevention of eviction is a concern not only for Threshold but also for various other organizations and state departments. For instance, the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) provides rental assistance and eviction prevention programs. It also offers ongoing state funding opportunities. The agency channels its resources towards community housing partners, including for-profit and non-profit housing developers, to bolster affordable housing and community services.

Creating Vibrant Communities

ADOH's mission is to assist lower-income households and neighborhoods through diverse funding options, with the ultimate aim of forging strong, vibrant, and affordable communities. Community Advocates' Housing Department is another organization that helps tenants and landlords with complaints, repairs, payment plans, and evictions prevention. Through programs like the Siemer Family Homeless Prevention Program, families like Quinette's have been offered a lifeline, helping them find a new home and providing the necessary funding for the security deposit and partial rent assistance.