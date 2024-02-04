Castlebar Rotary Club Lauds Community for Successful Charity Event

Despite adverse weather conditions, the Rotary Tree of Remembrance in Castlebar, an initiative by the Castlebar Rotary Club, garnered substantial support from the local community, leading to its successful execution. Not only did the public come forward with their generous donations, but several businesses also lent their support to the cause, reinforcing the spirit of communal unity and benevolence.

Community and Business Support for the Cause

The event saw an influx of contributions from the public, an act of generosity that didn't go unnoticed by the Rotary Club. The Club expressed deep gratitude towards its community for their unwavering support, even in the face of unfavorable climatic conditions. Businesses like Dunnes Stores, Sheridan Electrics, Thornbrook Construction, and Mayo Leisure Point were also acknowledged for their significant contributions to the event.

Donations to Aid Local Charities

The funds raised from the event are earmarked for two local charities - Mayo Cancer Support Association and Castlebar Social Services Centre. These organisations play a vital role in delivering essential services to the community and the inflow of funds will undoubtedly bolster their efforts. A ceremony marked the presentation of cheques to these charities, symbolizing the public's commitment to community welfare.

Rotary Club President's Acknowledgement

Rotary Club President, Finian Joyce, took the opportunity to commend the event's organization and the public's generosity. He also extended his gratitude to the volunteers who dedicated their time during the holiday season to make this initiative a success. In his words, the funds raised will have a 'positive impact' on the community, echoing the Rotary Club's mission of service above self.