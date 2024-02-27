Carlow Pupils Champion Woodland Preservation in Dáil Éireann Visit

A delegation from Educate Together National School in Carlow, including pupils, teachers Mark O'Brien and Michelle Dillon, and Green Party candidate Molly Aylesbury, made a significant visit to Dáil Éireann to advocate for the preservation of a local woodland area, part of the historic Strawhall House Estate. Their campaign, 'Save Strawhall Woods,' aims to protect this green space for community and educational use.

Advertisment

Engagement with Government

The visit provided an opportunity for the student delegates to experience the Irish legislative process firsthand, touring the Dáil and Seanad chambers. Their discussions with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan centered on the importance of conserving the woodland for future generations. This direct engagement highlights the government's openness to community-led environmental initiatives.

Community and Education at Heart

Advertisment

The 'Save Strawhall Woods' campaign, initiated in March, underscores the community's commitment to preserving local natural resources. The involvement of Educate Together NS students, especially through the school's student council, demonstrates the educational value of such environmental campaigns. Their active participation in the campaign, supported by teachers and local environmental advocates like Molly Aylesbury, exemplifies a hands-on learning approach to civic and environmental education.

A Broader Environmental Advocacy

This visit to Dáil Éireann by the Carlow pupils is part of a broader trend of environmental advocacy within the community. With figures like Molly Aylesbury, who has a background in environmental advocacy in Carlow, supporting these efforts, the campaign for 'Save Strawhall Woods' extends beyond the school grounds. It is a call to action for the wider community to recognize the value of preserving natural landscapes for educational purposes and public enjoyment.

The initiative taken by the Educate Together NS pupils and their supporters reflects a growing awareness and involvement of young people in environmental issues. By bringing their campaign to the heart of Irish politics, these students are not only advocating for the preservation of a local woodland but also setting an example for environmental stewardship. The outcome of their efforts may inspire other communities to take similar actions, emphasizing the role of education in fostering a responsible approach to environmental conservation.