Borris-in-Ossory Rallies Support: Santa Event and Find The Joker Draw Raise Funds for Local Services

Community spirit shone brightly in Borris-in-Ossory as vital funds were raised through the annual Christmas event and the innovative Find the Joker draw, contributing significantly to the local Social Services Committee. The fundraising efforts culminated in a heartwarming presentation at Kelly's Bar, marking a significant contribution to the community's welfare initiatives.

Community Comes Together for a Cause

The Borris Santa Claus Club, in collaboration with the Borris-In-Ossory Community Development Association/Tidy Towns, spearheaded the fundraising initiatives that have become a cornerstone of community support in Borris-in-Ossory. The presentation night at Kelly's Bar was a testament to the collective effort, where a generous donation of €500 was made to the local Social Services Committee. This donation is earmarked for the continuation of invaluable services that positively impact the lives of community members.

Innovative Fundraising with Find The Joker

The Find The Joker draw, a fortnightly event, has captured the community's imagination and participation, with the jackpot currently standing at €520. This engaging game offers participants a chance to win by guessing the Joker's location from a set of cards, with the jackpot increasing by €40 every two weeks if not won. Entry fees are modestly priced, encouraging wide participation while contributing to the community's welfare. The next draw is eagerly anticipated to take place at Kelly's Bar, promising an evening of excitement and community spirit.

Gratitude and Encouragement for Continued Support

The organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to all venues and community members who have supported these fundraising efforts. The success of events like Find The Joker not only raises necessary funds but also strengthens the bonds within the community, highlighting the importance of collective action for the common good. As the jackpot grows and the community's engagement deepens, the organizers encourage everyone to partake in the upcoming draws and events, reinforcing the spirit of unity and support that defines Borris-in-Ossory.

The relentless commitment of Borris-in-Ossory to its social services through creative fundraising initiatives like Find The Joker and the annual Santa visit exemplifies the powerful impact of community solidarity. As funds continue to be raised for crucial services, the spirit of generosity and collaboration promises to drive positive change and support for those in need within the community.