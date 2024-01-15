en English
Human Rights

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: An Irish Barrister Championing Human Rights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: An Irish Barrister Championing Human Rights

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, a renowned human rights barrister, is making headlines for her robust representation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Born and raised in north Mayo, Ireland, Ní Ghrálaigh’s upbringing was steeped in Irish culture and values of strength, social justice, and determination. Despite her move to London, she has retained a deep connection with her Irish roots, reflected in her Irish name and continued cultural practices.

Early Life and Education

Ní Ghrálaigh’s beginnings in the townland of Glencalry, Glenamoy, were marked by the influence of her mother, Neasa, a strong advocate for social justice. Ní Ghrálaigh’s education in a boarding school in France, coupled with her upbringing, contributed to her bilingual capabilities, a skill she later showcased at the ICJ.

Path to Law

Her journey into law was influenced by her work on the Bloody Sunday Inquiry and at a civil action law firm in London. Ní Ghrálaigh is now a member of Matrix chambers, focusing on human rights, public international law, criminal law, and public law. Her commitment to justice is demonstrated by her frequent engagement in pro bono work.

High-profile ICJ Case

Ní Ghrálaigh’s representation in a high-profile case at the ICJ, where she argued on behalf of South Africa against Israeli forces regarding the Gaza bombardment, has garnered international attention. She has been commended for her compelling representation of the Palestinian cause.

The legacy of her family’s commitment to human rights was further highlighted by their request for donations to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in lieu of flowers at her mother’s funeral. Ní Ghrálaigh’s achievements and her unwavering advocacy for the voiceless have filled her family with immense pride.

Human Rights Ireland Law
