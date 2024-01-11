en English
Ireland

Barry Keoghan: A Tale of Name Pronunciation and Survival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
Barry Keoghan: A Tale of Name Pronunciation and Survival

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, celebrated for his noteworthy performances in films such as ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Saltburn,’ has recently ignited conversations concerning the correct pronunciation of his surname. The revelation occurred during his presence at the Dublin Comic Con held in 2022, where Keoghan clarified the pronunciation as ‘Keo-Gan,’ emphasizing the clarity on the ‘G’ sound. Keoghan acknowledged the frequent requirement for correction of his surname’s pronunciation and humorously proposed that possessing a name tricky to pronounce might be a beneficial aspect for an actor hoping to make a mark in the United States. He made a playful comparison to his fellow Irish actor Saoirse Ronan’s experiences with her uniquely spelled name.

Keoghan’s Battle with Rare Disease

Alongside the light-hearted discussion about his name, Keoghan shared a truly gripping personal narrative in his recent exchange with GQ. He recounted a spine-chilling brush with death when he was attacked by Necrotizing Fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease, just before the commencement of the shoot for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ The film’s director Martin McDonagh was under the impression that Keoghan’s days were numbered, but the actor managed to survive this ordeal.

Triumph Over Adversity

Keoghan’s resilience is evident not only in his survival story but also in his professional achievements. Despite the life-threatening challenge, he went on to deliver a performance in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ that earned him a nomination for an Oscar. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Keoghan is relishing his flourishing career and recent successes, establishing him as a symbol of endurance and talent in the global film industry.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

