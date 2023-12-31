BANU: Advocating for Language Preservation and Housing Policy Change in Gaeltacht

In the heart of South Conamara Gaeltacht, a region where Irish is the primary language, a new organization, BANU, has sprung up. Comprised of young Irish speakers, BANU is dedicated to advocating for changes in housing policy, with a keen focus on language preservation.

The Historical Landscape of Gaeltacht

The history of the Gaeltacht, particularly Cois Fharraige, is a rich tapestry of resilience and adaptation. Upon my arrival in 1973, the area was barely touched by modernity, lacking basic amenities like running water and proper sanitation. Employment opportunities were scarce, which drove many of the inhabitants to seek greener pastures elsewhere, resulting in emigration.

Strides Towards Progress

However, the tide began to turn with initiatives such as the establishment of Colaiste Lurgan, an Irish college, and investment by the State agency, Gaeltarra ireann, in manufacturing jobs. This influx of jobs gradually bolstered the local economy and stemmed the tide of emigration. Adding to these efforts was the Gaeltacht Civil Rights Movement, which championed for community radio, leading to the establishment of Raidio na Gaeltachta.

Language Preservation Amidst Economic Development

Despite these economic advancements, the decline in the use of the Irish language remained a pressing concern. Warnings from sociolinguists about the impending doom of the language fell on deaf ears. A study by Reg Hindley titled ‘The Death of the Irish Language’ underscored the monumental challenge of maintaining Irish as the everyday language of communication in bilingual communities. A 2007 report proposed designating different categories of Gaeltacht communities to better address language preservation.

This article has shed light on the hurdles faced by the Irish language in the Gaeltacht and the concerted efforts to preserve and promote it. It also highlights the positive indications of an increase in the number of people who can speak Irish, along with legislative changes such as updated language rights legislation and the Official Languages Amendment Act. The call for more Irish language programming on broadcasting stations underscores the critical importance of public support and interest in the language. The pursuit of language revitalization encompasses social, political, and practical aspects, and hinges on fair treatment and support from politicians.