Banteer Drama Group Revives John B Keane's Rare Gem for St. Patrick's Night Debut

Banteer Drama Group is set to bring John B Keane's lesser-known play, 'The Rain At The End Of The Summer,' to the stage at the Glen Theatre, marking its first performance in the locale on St. Patrick's Night. This revival, supported by the Keane family, promises a compelling exploration of family dynamics and moral conflicts, featuring a cast from Newmarket, Dromagh, Kilcorney, and Rathcoole.

Rediscovering a Classic

Producer Tadgh O'Keeffe's enthusiasm for this project is palpable. 'The Rain At The End Of The Summer' first graced the stage in 1967 at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, performed by the Southern Theatre Group. Despite its historical significance, the play has seldom been performed since. O'Keeffe highlights the relevance of the play's themes in today's society and the excitement of bringing such a hidden treasure to new audiences. The Banteer Drama Group's dedication to unearthing and presenting rare works is evident in their painstaking efforts to secure the script and assemble a cast that balances seasoned actors with fresh talent.

Plot Intricacies and Ensemble Cast

Set against the backdrop of a scorching summer's day, the story unfolds in the O'Brien family's back garden. Central character Joss O'Brien, a well-established Cork draper played by Philip Linehan, is at a crossroads, contemplating significant changes to his life amidst the company of his ambitious sons, devoted daughter, and loyal housekeeper. The narrative takes a dramatic turn with the revelation of Joss's intentions to marry his housekeeper, Kate Mulcahy, portrayed by Maureen O'Brien, and the ensuing family upheaval triggered by an unplanned pregnancy. This tightly-knit ensemble brings depth and nuance to Keane's richly drawn characters, promising an engaging and emotionally resonant performance.

A Must-See Production

'The Rain At The End Of The Summer' is more than just a play; it's an experience that delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal expectations. The Banteer Drama Group's choice to stage this rarely performed work on St. Patrick's Night and the following Bank Holiday Monday offers a unique cultural outing for the community and beyond. With tickets available for pre-booking, audiences are encouraged to witness this captivating story of love, secrets, and family dynamics, brought to life by a talented local cast.

As the curtains prepare to rise at the Glen Theatre, 'The Rain At The End Of The Summer' stands as a testament to the enduring power of John B Keane's storytelling. This production not only honors the playwright's legacy but also showcases the vibrancy of local theatre, inviting audiences to explore the depths of human emotion and the beauty of rediscovered classics.