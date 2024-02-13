Bambie Thug Faces Backlash from Galway Priest Ahead of Eurovision 2024

Irish artist and Eurovision hopeful, Bambie Thug, faces a firestorm of criticism from a Galway priest over their sexual orientation. The controversy erupted after the non-binary performer was selected to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, with the priest's sermon going viral, lambasting Bambie Thug for 'shoving their orientation in his face'.

Advertisment

Bambie Thug: The Unconventional Choice

Bambie Thug, a self-proclaimed witch and practitioner of occult language in their music, was announced as Ireland's representative for Eurovision 2024 on February 13th. The artist's song, 'Doomsday Blue', has already sparked speculation due to alleged backmasking – a practice that involves hiding messages by reversing sections of audio.

While Bambie Thug has refused to comment on these claims, RTÉ has also remained silent on the matter. The use of backmasking in songs has been a contentious issue in the past, with some believing it to be a harmless artistic choice, and others viewing it as a form of subliminal messaging.

Advertisment

A Priest's Condemnation

In response to Bambie Thug's selection, a Galway priest delivered a scathing sermon, denouncing the artist's sexual orientation and musical abilities. The sermon quickly gained traction online, causing a wave of controversy and sparking debates about tolerance and acceptance in modern Ireland.

"[Bambie Thug] is shoving their orientation in my face," the priest stated during his sermon, expressing his disapproval of the artist's representation of the country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisment

Bambie Thug: Standing Strong

In the face of criticism, Bambie Thug has remained defiant and unapologetic. The artist broke their silence, stating that they felt good for standing up against those who remain stuck in an old mindset.

"All publicity is good publicity," Bambie Thug declared, confident in their actions despite the backlash from traditionalists. The artist's unwavering stance has garnered support from fans and allies alike, who applaud their refusal to bow to the pressure of conformity.

Advertisment

As the debate surrounding Bambie Thug's selection continues to rage, one thing is clear: the artist's unconventional approach to music and identity has ignited a conversation about acceptance and artistic freedom in Ireland. And as the Eurovision Song Contest draws closer, all eyes will be on Bambie Thug – the enigmatic figure whose voice has become a symbol of defiance in the face of adversity.