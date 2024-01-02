Ballinakill to Redesign Town Square in 2024: A New Chapter for the Laois Town

In the heart of Ireland, nestled in the county of Laois, the quaint town of Ballinakill, renowned for its picturesque Heywood Gardens designed by the famed Edwin Lutyens and a unique outdoor public swimming pool, is about to embark on a journey of transformation. The town square, a place where its residents converge, is set to undergo a significant redesign in 2024. The project, initiated by the local government, Laois County Council, aims to rejuvenate the square’s declining paving and infuse life into the area with fresh landscaping.

Revitalizing Ballinakill’s Town Square

The process of redesigning the town square is to be spearheaded internally by the Laois County Council. The council plans to tap into the Government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme as a source of funding. This decision allows for an intimate understanding of Ballinakill’s needs and aspirations, ensuring that the square’s evolution aligns with the identity and culture of this charming town.

Community’s Support and Recognition

What adds momentum to this initiative is the overwhelming support from local representatives and community groups. Organisations like the Ballinakill Tidy Towns and the Ballinakill Development Committee have not only welcomed but also pledged their commitment to the project. This unison of faith and effort is a testament to the town’s strong sense of community and shared vision for its future.

A Town of Pride

Ballinakill is a town that takes pride in its natural amenities and the dedication of its volunteers. Recent recognitions in the national Tidy Towns competition and the esteemed 2023 Pride of Place competition serve as a testament to the town’s commitment to maintaining its beauty and charm. With the town square redesign, Ballinakill is poised to further its reputation as one of the best areas in Laois.

The decision to undertake the redesign project was outlined at a municipal meeting in December. It highlighted the need for improvements, the community’s unwavering commitment, and the town’s determination to enhance its appeal. As Ballinakill gears up for this transformative journey, the town square redesign is set to mark a new chapter in its enchanting story.