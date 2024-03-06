Athlone A Cappella Choir Harmonizes for Hospice, Raising €1,500 at The Helm in Westport

Recently, The Helm Bar and Restaurant in Westport became the stage for a heartwarming act of charity and melody. Over 30 members of the Athlone A Cappella Choir, known for their enchanting Barbershop style performances, offered an evening of musical delight ranging from pop to classical tunes. Despite it being a retreat weekend for the choir, they dedicated their performance to support the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, successfully raising €1,500.

Choir's Journey and Cause

The choir, which has seen success in numerous competitions both nationally and internationally, chose Westport for a team-building retreat this spring. Their decision to perform for a cause came as a pleasant surprise to The Helm's patrons and the local community. Cathal Hughes, representing the hospice, along with The Helm's own Vinny, Shane, and Keira, expressed immense gratitude for the choir's generosity and the significant funds raised through the event.

A Night to Remember

The concert not only showcased the choir's vocal prowess but also strengthened community bonds and supported a noble cause. The evening was marked by an atmosphere of camaraderie, with attendees and performers alike looking forward to future collaborations. Special recognition was given to compere Keira Keogh for her role in organizing the event and ensuring its success.

Impact on Mayo/Roscommon Hospice

The €1,500 raised will directly benefit the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, contributing to the essential services and support they provide to the community. This event highlights the power of music to bring people together and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. The collective effort of the Athlone A Cappella Choir, The Helm, and the Westport community serves as a shining example of compassion and generosity.

As the echoes of the Athlone A Cappella Choir's performance fade, the impact of their gesture continues to resonate within the community. This event not only provided an evening of entertainment but also reinforced the importance of giving back. It stands as a testament to the strength of community spirit and the remarkable things that can be achieved when people come together for a good cause.