en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Ashling Murphy’s Family Expresses Gratitude, Reflects on 2023, and Asks for Continued Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
Ashling Murphy’s Family Expresses Gratitude, Reflects on 2023, and Asks for Continued Support

As we step into 2024, the family of Ashling Murphy, an inspiring woman who left a significant mark on the world, has released a statement reflecting upon the difficult year that was 2023. They expressed their deep gratitude for the widespread support they have received from people near and far. Ashling, who tragically passed away almost two years ago, has evidently had a profound impact on people across the globe. The family’s statement serves as a poignant reminder of Ashling’s enduring influence and a call to keep her spirit alive.

Preserving Ashling’s Legacy Through the Memorial Fund

The Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund was established by her family as a meaningful tribute to ensure her legacy lives on. The fund has been a beacon of hope in the face of adversity, aiming to further the enhancement, development, and advancement of traditional Irish arts, culture, and heritage for young people. The family’s heartfelt thanks extended to everyone who has supported this mission—be it through financial contributions, organized fundraisers, promoting the fund, or sending uplifting messages.

Ashling Murphy: A Life of Significant Influence

Ashling Murphy was described as a beautiful, caring, loving, compassionate, and warm-hearted person. Her talents as a musician, sportsperson, and teacher were widely recognized. Even in her absence, Ashling’s influence resonates with many. Her family remains committed to ensuring her legacy continues to inspire and impact lives positively. Despite the brutal circumstances of her death and the subsequent trial and conviction of her murderer, Josef Puska, Ashling’s memory remains untainted and cherished.

Carrying Ashling’s Spirit Forward into 2024 and Beyond

As the second anniversary of Ashling’s death approaches, her family has issued a plea for continued support for the memorial fund set up in her name. Through the fund, many initiatives have been established, including arts and cultural activities, musical and educational scholarships, and the promotion of the Irish language. The family’s message is clear: it is their wish for Ashling’s legacy to continue. They have provided a link for those who wish to support the fund, echoing the sentiment that each act of generosity helps keep Ashling’s spirit alive.

0
Ireland Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DkIT's Dr. Loughran Co-Edits New Book on Protein Chromatography

By BNN Correspondents

Lough Ree RNLI Rings in Bicentennial Year with Fund-Raising Table Quiz

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested After Three-Car Collision in Dundalk: No Significant Injuries Reported

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Faces the Threat of Arctic Chill as Winter Tightens its Grip

By BNN Correspondents

Reform in Irish Pension System to Benefit Long-term Carers ...
@Economy · 17 mins
Reform in Irish Pension System to Benefit Long-term Carers ...
heart comment 0
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland

By Salman Khan

A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
Rian O’Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football

By Salman Khan

Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan’s Triumph with Tyrone

By Salman Khan

The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations

By Salman Khan

Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
47 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
48 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
1 min
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
2 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
2 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
3 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
3 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
4 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app