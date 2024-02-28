Ashford Castle's 2024 Easter Egg: A Masterpiece of Chocolate and History by Paula Stakelum

Marking a blend of tradition and culinary artistry, Ashford Castle unveils its 2024 Easter egg, a creation that transcends mere confectionery to embody the essence of historical craftsmanship. Crafted by the esteemed Paula Stakelum, Global Director of Chocolate and Patisserie at Red Carnation Hotels, this year's offering is not just a treat but a collector's item, reflecting the storied legacy of the castle since 1228.

Artistry in Chocolate

Known affectionately as 'Paula Pastry,' Stakelum has taken inspiration from the castle's rich history and its meticulous preservation of craftsmanship. The Easter egg, made from Ashford Castle's signature Valrhona 'Legend' 55 percent milk chocolate, is not only a delight for the taste buds but also a nod to sustainable luxury, with cocoa beans sourced with an emphasis on quality and sustainability. Filled with 'Legacy' 29 percent chocolate shards, the egg's design mimics the intricate grain of wood found in The Connaught Room's hand-carved wooden shutters, connecting the confectionery masterpiece to the architectural elegance of the castle.

A Symbol of History and Sustainability

The embellishment of a brass knob replica from 1852 on the Easter egg serves as a poignant reminder of Ashford Castle's enduring legacy. This detail not only accentuates the egg's aesthetic appeal but also embeds a piece of the castle's history into each creation, offering guests a tangible connection to the past. Priced at €75, these limited-edition Easter eggs are available exclusively at Mrs Teas Boutique & Bakery on the estate, reinforcing the castle's commitment to offering unique experiences that celebrate its heritage.

Exclusive Easter Experience

Beginning March 1, visitors and guests at Ashford Castle have the unique opportunity to acquire this exquisite Easter egg, making their stay during the Easter period even more memorable. Those lucky enough to be residing at the castle during the holiday will receive the egg as a commemorative gift, further enhancing their connection to the castle's storied past and the exceptional craftsmanship it upholds. This initiative not only highlights the castle's dedication to sustainability and quality but also its intent to create lasting memories for its guests through thoughtful, artisanal creations.

As Ashford Castle continues to weave its rich tapestry of history, luxury, and sustainability, the 2024 Easter egg by Paula Stakelum stands as a testament to the timeless elegance and craftsmanship that the estate embodies. This Easter, guests are invited to partake in a tradition that is as delectable as it is meaningful, carrying forward the legacy of Ashford Castle in the sweetest manner conceivable.