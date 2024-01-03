en English
Energy

Arrabawn Co-op Proposes Large-Scale Solar Project in Tipperary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Arrabawn Co-op Proposes Large-Scale Solar Project in Tipperary

In an ambitious stride towards renewable energy, the Arrabawn Co-Operative Society Limited has proposed a large-scale solar project in County Tipperary. The project, currently under the lens of the Tipperary County Council, involves the installation of up to 10,000 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, covering an area of approximately 27,010 square meters.

Blueprint of a Green Future

The solar array, planned to be mounted on the ground, will sprawl over a site measuring around 6.33 hectares in Knockanpierce, Nenagh South, near the town of Nenagh. The initiative’s blueprint goes beyond the installation of solar panels. It includes auxiliary components essential for the efficient functioning and maintenance of the setup, such as an external transformer, power inverter units, and underground cable ducts. A perimeter security fence, CCTV masts, and solar-powered lighting are incorporated to ensure security and maintenance.

Boosting Energy Generation and Meeting Renewable Targets

The proposed development is more than just an infrastructural expansion. It signifies an earnest attempt to bolster the region’s energy generation capabilities, and more importantly, to contribute to the renewable energy targets. A successful implementation could serve as a beacon for further eco-friendly initiatives, setting a precedent for integrating sustainable practices in energy production.

Decision Awaited Amidst Rising Trend

As the proposal awaits the verdict of the Tipperary County Council, due by February 26, it mirrors a larger trend. Across Ireland, there is a discernible shift towards investments in renewable energy. The goal is to curb carbon emissions and champion sustainable energy solutions, reflecting a collective commitment to grapple with the pressing issue of climate change.

Energy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

