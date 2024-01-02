Archbishop Dermot Farrell Urges Unity and Truth Against Migrant Misinformation

Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has issued a clarion call for unity and truth in his address on the rising tide of divisiveness and misinformation directed at migrants and asylum seekers in society. Speaking on RT radio, the Archbishop articulated a pressing need to rectify the false narratives and harmful rhetoric that have been propagated, tarnishing the image of migrants and asylum seekers who are largely lawfully present in the country and contribute significantly to public services and businesses.

Countering Misinformation

The Archbishop’s address comes in the wake of an arson attack on a building earmarked for a homeless shelter in the garda district on New Year’s Eve. This incident, fuelled by rumors that the building would house immigrants, led to a surge in hate crimes and protests. The Archbishop emphisized the need to understand and address the roots of such unwarranted fear and the harm it unleashes, calling for urgent action to combat this issue. He highlighted the role of both political and church leaders in dispelling these harmful narratives and countering the dehumanization of people.

Role of the Church and Leaders

Archbishop Farrell underscored the role of the church and its leaders in actively working toward social justice in parishes and communities, a mission that aligns with the doctrine of the church. He noted the responsibility of church leaders in challenging the ‘rhetoric of polarisation’ and ‘significant disinformation’ about migrants and asylum seekers, labelling it as nothing short of racism and xenophobia.

Impact on the Homeless

The Archbishop also expressed deep concern for the homeless, including international protection applicants, in the face of Ireland’s prosperity. He condemned the anti-migrant protests that have led to serious consequences such as property destruction and further homelessness, painting Ireland as unwelcoming and harsh, a stark contrast to its moniker as the ‘land of a thousand welcomes’. He urged Ireland to give back in response to the wealth received from EU membership, advocating for a more welcoming and hospitable approach towards migrants, in line with the Christian imperative of hospitality.