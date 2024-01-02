en English
Archbishop Dermot Farrell Urges Unity and Truth Against Migrant Misinformation

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has issued a clarion call for unity and truth in his address on the rising tide of divisiveness and misinformation directed at migrants and asylum seekers in society. Speaking on RT radio, the Archbishop articulated a pressing need to rectify the false narratives and harmful rhetoric that have been propagated, tarnishing the image of migrants and asylum seekers who are largely lawfully present in the country and contribute significantly to public services and businesses.

Countering Misinformation

The Archbishop’s address comes in the wake of an arson attack on a building earmarked for a homeless shelter in the garda district on New Year’s Eve. This incident, fuelled by rumors that the building would house immigrants, led to a surge in hate crimes and protests. The Archbishop emphisized the need to understand and address the roots of such unwarranted fear and the harm it unleashes, calling for urgent action to combat this issue. He highlighted the role of both political and church leaders in dispelling these harmful narratives and countering the dehumanization of people.

Role of the Church and Leaders

Archbishop Farrell underscored the role of the church and its leaders in actively working toward social justice in parishes and communities, a mission that aligns with the doctrine of the church. He noted the responsibility of church leaders in challenging the ‘rhetoric of polarisation’ and ‘significant disinformation’ about migrants and asylum seekers, labelling it as nothing short of racism and xenophobia.

Impact on the Homeless

The Archbishop also expressed deep concern for the homeless, including international protection applicants, in the face of Ireland’s prosperity. He condemned the anti-migrant protests that have led to serious consequences such as property destruction and further homelessness, painting Ireland as unwelcoming and harsh, a stark contrast to its moniker as the ‘land of a thousand welcomes’. He urged Ireland to give back in response to the wealth received from EU membership, advocating for a more welcoming and hospitable approach towards migrants, in line with the Christian imperative of hospitality.

Ireland Refugees Social Issues
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

