Arbortree Investments Ltd to Develop Modern Housing Complex in Blackrock: A Boost for the Local Housing Market

In a move that promises to reshape the residential landscape of Blackrock, Arbortree Investments Ltd has set its sights on the development of a modern housing complex at Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road. Announced on February 16, 2024, this ambitious project envisions the erection of two apartment blocks, housing a total of 24 units, each equipped with two bedrooms. This development not only adds a significant number of homes to the local housing market but also includes additional car parking facilities, marking a substantial investment in the area's infrastructure.

From Elderly Care to Modern Living

The site, previously earmarked for an elderly care centre complete with a nursing home and assisted living units—a plan approved back in 2019—has taken a new direction under Arbortree Investments Ltd's latest application. The proposed apartment blocks will feature a variety of living spaces, including 1 bed, 2 bed, and 3 bed units, catering to a diverse demographic from singles to small families. The inclusion of multiple bathrooms in these units underscores a commitment to comfort and convenience, highlighting the developer's aim to meet modern living standards.

Connecting to the Community

Beyond the bricks and mortar of the new buildings, the development plan extends to the integration with existing public services and the enhancement of site amenities. This thoughtful approach ensures that the new residents will not only enjoy high-quality living spaces but also have access to the necessary infrastructure that supports a high standard of living. The addition of ample car parking facilities addresses a common concern in growing communities, indicating a forward-thinking strategy that considers both current needs and future growth.

A Boost for Blackrock's Housing Market

The introduction of 24 new apartments at Old Golf Links Road represents a significant boon for Blackrock's housing market. In an era where housing demand often outstrips supply, the development by Arbortree Investments Ltd is a welcome addition, promising to bring much-needed variety and volume to the local real estate offerings. With a mix of unit sizes, the project is poised to attract a wide range of residents, from young professionals seeking their first home to small families looking for a community to put down roots.