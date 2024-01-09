en English
Anna Daly Advocates for Local Experiences in Travel, Set to Feature in RTE’s High Road, Low Road

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Anna Daly Advocates for Local Experiences in Travel, Set to Feature in RTE's High Road, Low Road

Anna Daly, former host of Ireland AM and current RTE star, is shedding light on the joys and challenges of traveling with children. Sharing her insights on how to enjoy budget-friendly activities, she emphasizes the intrinsic value of local experiences. Through her experiences, she suggests that simple pleasures like exploring local markets and savoring fresh coffee can significantly enhance a vacation, regardless of the budget.

Demystifying Family Travel

Daly encourages parents not to be daunted by the prospect of traveling with children. She argues that it can be more manageable than expected, especially with the support of two parents. As a mother herself, she knows the trials and tribulations of family travel, yet firmly believes in the enriching experiences it provides.

Embracing Local Experiences

Anna’s personal preference for holiday activities is a far cry from the stereotypical luxury resorts or private estates. Instead, she advocates for immersing oneself in the local culture. She advises travelers to venture out and experience the spirit, sights, and sounds of the local community, stating that these experiences often outshine the allure of luxury accommodations.

High Road, Low Road

Anna Daly’s travel philosophy will soon be put to the test in the new RTE series High Road, Low Road. This series co-stars James Kavanagh and contrasts the experiences of traveling luxuriously with those of traveling on a shoestring budget. The show is set to explore these contrasting experiences and promises to provide viewers with a fresh perspective on travel. It is scheduled to air on RTE One.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

