An Garda Siochana Implements Divisional Boundary Realignment in Ireland

An Garda Siochana, the national police service of Ireland, has enacted a significant realignment of divisional boundaries within its North Western and Eastern regions. The changes, which took effect on January 28, 2024, primarily affect areas within Drogheda, County Louth, shifting the jurisdictional balance between the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division and the Meath/Westmeath Division.

Expansion of Louth South Policing Jurisdictions

The impact of this realignment is considerable, resulting in an expansion of the territory managed by three key entities: the Louth South Community Engagement Area, the Louth South Crime Area, and the Louth South Roads Policing. These policing bodies will now oversee a larger geographical area, potentially increasing their workload but also their sphere of influence and responsibility.

Incorporation of Ashbourne District Territory

Importantly, a portion of Drogheda town, previously under the watch of the Ashbourne District, has now been integrated into the new boundary. This strategic move is aimed at increasing logistical efficiency and streamlining operations. All premises and residences north of the new boundary line will now associate with Drogheda as their district headquarters for all inquiries, as opposed to the Ashbourne District.

New Boundary Line Defined

The realigned boundary commences from the first exit on the roundabout at Southgate Shopping Centre, following the R132 South, and extends to the existing County Louth boundary at Mary McAleese Bridge. All premises and residences situated south of this line will continue to fall under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Region, which notably includes the M1 motorway adjacent to the revised boundary up to the Louth border.

The realignment was officially enacted on the evening of January 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm, marking a new chapter in the operational structure of An Garda Siochana in the North Western and Eastern regions of Ireland.