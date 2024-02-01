An Bórd Pleanála Denies Fothain's Proposed Apartment Block in Tralee

Irish planning authority, An Bórd Pleanála, has put a halt on a new apartment block development in Tralee, County Kerry. Property development company, Fothain had proposed a scheme to replace a disused Spar supermarket in Monavalley with a three-storey building housing 12 apartments. The project, however, was initially dismissed by Kerry County Council on account of the potential over-development of the site and the disruption it could cause to the existing character of the neighbourhood.

Fothain Appeals to An Bórd Pleanála

Unsatisfied with the council's verdict, Fothain took the matter to An Bórd Pleanála. The appeal, however, did not change the outcome. The board upheld the council's refusal to grant permission for the development. The decision was based on several factors, each of which pointed towards an unsuccessful future for the proposed apartments.

Concerns Raised by the Board

The board's decision was influenced by the apartments' failure to meet the minimum floorspace sizes. Insufficient internal storage and cycle parking provisions were also highlighted as areas of concern. However, the issue that took center stage in the board's decision was the inadequate parking facilities.

Implications of Inadequate Parking

The board expressed serious worries about the potential repercussions of insufficient parking. The lack of appropriate parking facilities, they feared, could lead to on-street parking, which in turn could instigate serious traffic congestion on adjoining roads. This would not only disrupt the peace of the neighbourhood but also pose potential safety risks.