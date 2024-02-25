Altán and Michael Rooney Electrify Belfast Tradfest with Musical Mastery

In the heart of Belfast, within the historic walls of the Empire Music Hall, a concert unfolded that would resonate deeply with lovers of traditional Irish music. It was an evening where the past met the present, orchestrated by the legendary traditional supergroup Altán, joined by the esteemed harpist Michael Rooney. This concert marked the inaugural performance of this year's Belfast Tradfest, a festival celebrated for its dedication to preserving and invigorating the rich tapestry of traditional music. The addition of Clare Friel to the lineup added a fresh dynamic to the band's storied legacy, making the night not just a musical journey, but a testament to the evolving nature of traditional Irish tunes.

A Harmonious Beginning

As the lights dimmed, the audience's anticipation gave way to silence, a canvas for Michael Rooney to paint with his melodies. Known for his virtuosic command over the harp, Rooney opened the show with compositions that weaved through the auditorium like a gentle stream, rich in emotion and technical prowess. His performance was not just a prelude but a statement of the evening's quality, setting a lofty standard that would captivate the audience and assure them they were in for an unparalleled musical experience.

The Quintessential Quintet Becomes a Sextet

Following Rooney's exquisite performance, Altán took the stage, their presence alone eliciting cheers from an audience well aware of the musical voyage they were about to embark on. With the introduction of Clare Friel, the band's dynamic shifted, blossoming from a quintet to a sextet. This evolution brought a renewed energy to their traditional Donegal fiddle playing, a style that has become synonymous with the Altán name. The band's performance, highlighted by the ethereal voice of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, was a celebration of over four decades of music. Their setlist was a carefully curated blend of heartrending ballads and lively tunes that showcased their technical mastery and deep emotional connection to the music they played.

A Cultural Celebration

The concert at the Empire Music Hall was more than just a performance; it was a cultural event that celebrated the enduring spirit of traditional Irish music. Each note played by Altán and Michael Rooney was a thread in the broader tapestry of Irish heritage, connecting the audience to the rich musical history of their land. The blend of virtuosity, emotional depth, and cultural significance made the evening an unforgettable experience, highlighting the timeless beauty and relevance of traditional Irish music in today's world.

The Belfast Tradfest, with this concert as its opening act, promises to be a beacon for those who cherish traditional music, offering a space where past and present coalesce. Altán and Michael Rooney, through their performances, have set a high bar for the festival, reminding us that music, at its core, is a celebration of life, culture, and the indomitable human spirit.