Ireland

Aidan Cooney Shifts to Sunday Afternoons in Q102 Schedule Overhaul

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Aidan Cooney Shifts to Sunday Afternoons in Q102 Schedule Overhaul

Former Ireland AM presenter, Aidan Cooney, has traded his early morning alarm for more leisurely hours as he moves from breakfast radio to host a fresh Sunday afternoon radio show on Q102. This change forms part of a broader reshuffling of the schedule at the Dublin-based station, aimed at revitalizing its programming lineup.

Cooney’s Long Association with Q102

Aidan Cooney, a veteran of the Irish broadcasting industry, has been associated with Q102 for a considerable period. He previously hosted an afternoon show and later joined forces with Venetia Quick to co-host the breakfast slot following his exit from Virgin Media. As 2024 unfolds, Cooney will command his own show on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm, a move he eagerly anticipates and one that spares him from the early morning wake-up calls.

Revamped Lineup at Q102

The restructuring at Q102 is not limited to Cooney’s transition. The station has also welcomed Ryan Tubridy, who recently launched a new show on Virgin Radio in London. This programme is simulcast on Q102, adding a new dimension to the station’s lineup. Following these changes, the breakfast show is now headed by Liam Coburn and Venetia Quick. Meanwhile, Andy Preston has moved to the afternoon slot, and Debbie Allen continues to charm listeners with The Love Zone on weeknights.

Tubridy’s Dual Role

In addition to his weekday show, Ryan Tubridy will also host a Sunday morning show on Q102, setting the stage for Cooney’s new afternoon programme. This dual role for Tubridy showcases the station’s commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to its listeners, while leveraging the experience and popularity of its presenters.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

