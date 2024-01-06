Agriculture Department Unveils Updated Fencing Standards, Endorses Copper Oil

In an important step towards modernizing agricultural practices, the Department of Agriculture has revised the standards for farm and equine fencing. The decision, largely focused on projects under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), marks a significant shift in the choice of wood preservatives and moisture content requirements for different types of fencing.

Goodbye Creosote, Hello Copper Oil

One of the key changes in these standards is the replacement of creosote with copper oil treatment as the recommended preservative for equine post and rail fencing. Creosote, a strong deterrent for crib biting, a common issue among horses, was banned in April due to its hazardous effects. The absence of an approved alternative since the ban had left many equine holders in a quandary. The introduction of copper oil-treated timber, which has shown promising results in trials, comes as a welcome relief.

Moisture Content and Brush-On Treatments

The updated standards also lay down specific moisture content requirements for different types of fencing. For equine fencing, the moisture content should not exceed 26%. The use of brush-on treatments, however, is not acceptable under the new guidelines.

Timber Approval and Labelling Requirements

Farmers and horse owners must ensure that all fencing materials are approved by the NSAI or an equivalent EU body. Suppliers must also adhere to the updated list. The standards also provide detailed guidelines on the use of timber species for fencing. Oak is the only wood allowed without preservatives, provided it is free from sapwood. The labelling requirements for intermediate and straining posts have been clearly outlined to include specific information and unique identifiers for traceability.

These new standards are indeed a sigh of relief for those who have been waiting for an approved alternative to creosote since its ban. It is a decisive move towards safer and more sustainable farming practices.