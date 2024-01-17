Agricultural Advisers Protest Against Unrealistic Deadlines of the Knowledge Transfer Scheme

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has directed private agricultural advisers to halt operations this week in a concerted protest against what they perceive to be unrealistic deadlines for the knowledge transfer (KT) scheme. The ACA has approached the Department of Agriculture, appealing for more flexibility with the terms of the scheme.

Unrealistic Deadlines of the KT Scheme

The current deadline stipulates that by March 31, advisers must conclude all one-on-one KT meetings with farmers. Each meeting is expected to last two hours, and the advisers are limited to conducting only two such meetings per day. This directive has triggered a wave of discontent among the advisers, who feel stretched thin.

Financial Implications of the KT Scheme

The KT scheme offers an annual payment of €750 to each participating farmer and has a total budget of €71.1 million. This scheme, thus, carries significant financial implications for both the farmers and the advisers. In light of this, ACA president Noel Feeney has criticized the deadline as 'totally unworkable' and is advocating for an extension.

Chaos and Stress Among Advisers

Brian Dolan, an adviser based in Donegal, has spoken about the last 15 months being 'chaotic' due to the struggle with new schemes and their associated deadlines. His sentiments echo the frustrations of many other advisers who are finding it difficult to meet the demands of the scheme. A critical meeting between advisers and the Department of Agriculture is scheduled for this week, where they hope to discuss and resolve the situation.