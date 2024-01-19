Advocating for Nature-Friendly Forestry and Carbon Credit Potential in Ireland: A Look at the SLM Silva Fund

Paul McMahon, head of the SLM Silva Fund, is calling for a shift towards more nature-friendly forestry practices in Ireland. His fund, owning a forest near Gurraune on the Ballyhaunis-Cloonfad road, champions sustainable woodland management, including the cultivation of coniferous trees such as spruces. Unlike traditional clear-felling, McMahon prefers continuous cover forestry, a method that favours harvesting trees over time to maintain constant tree cover. This European-style approach not only enhances biodiversity but also minimizes disruption to local communities.

A New Take on Forestry

McMahon’s novel approach also includes integrating native species like alder or birch within the plantations, instead of restricting them to the periphery. This method is part of a broader vision to restore Ireland's forests, a cause close to McMahon's heart and detailed in his book, 'Island of Woods: How Ireland Lost its Forests and How to Get them Back'. The book underscores the ill-effects of improper plantation practices, especially on peatlands, and their impact on tree growth and timber quality.

SLM Silva Fund and Sustainable Forestry

The SLM Silva Fund, a subdivision of SLM Partners, has significant investments in sustainable agriculture and forestry worldwide and is backed by the European Investment Bank in Ireland. The fund's practices are in line with its commitment to sustainable forestry and biodiversity.

Carbon Credit Trading and Forestry

McMahon sees promise in carbon credit trading, forecasting it as a potential new income stream for the forestry sector within the next five years. This expectation comes as the Irish Government is projected to align with new EU policies that promote innovative forestry methods. McMahon's advocacy comes at a time when the value chain, market integrity, regulatory landscape, and initiatives to enhance the credibility of carbon credit trading are under scrutiny. Despite the controversy and varying opinions on carbon trading, especially in forest carbon projects like REDD, proponents firmly believe in markets as crucial paths to fund forest conservation and counter ongoing deforestation.

However, the voluntary market is staring at a sharp plunge in credit prices and a forecasted decrease in market value. Major companies are retreating from offsetting their carbon footprints with these credits due to concerns about integrity and greenwashing. Amidst these challenges, the importance of safeguarding tropical forests as carbon sinks and rejuvenating degraded lands and forests remains paramount.