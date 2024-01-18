Active Travel Schemes Set to Improve Regional Connectivity in Sligo

In a strategic move to enhance regional connectivity, Sligo, a bustling town in northwest Ireland, is set to embrace two new Active Travel Schemes. These schemes focus on establishing safer travel routes between Carraroe and Sligo Town, and Sligo Town and the ATU Campus. Expected to bolster safety for all travel modes - vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians - these implementations have stirred anticipation among the locals and the administration alike.

Optimising Infrastructure for Safer Commute

These initiatives are set in motion by the collaborative efforts of the Irish Cycling Campaign and Sligo Cycling Campaign, with their recent formal planning submission to Sligo County Council. The submission, part of the Rosses Point Public Realm Enhancement project, aims to upgrade walking and cycling facilities along the main coastal road in Rosses Point. The project is a beneficiary of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), thus not drawing from the available Active Travel funding.

Active Travel Funding Fuelling Transformation

Last year, the active travel funding allocated €70,000 specifically for footpaths in the village, out of a total active travel allocation of €3 million for the county of Sligo for 2023. Both the Irish Cycling Campaign and Sligo Cycling Campaign have expressed support for the project and proposed improvements. They are hopeful that Sligo County Council will consider their suggestions and begin construction on the proposed scheme shortly.

Anticipating Positive Impact

This planning submission is the first of many that the Irish Cycling Campaign, along with its members, plans to submit in the coming year. Their objective is to ensure that proposed active travel schemes are planned and executed to a high standard. Fine Gael Councillor Thomas Walsh has expressed optimism about these projects, voicing his belief that they will be instrumental in the county's development, signalling a positive transformation in the local transportation infrastructure.