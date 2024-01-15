ACRES Scheme Payments Delayed: Nearly 28,000 Farmers Await Dues

Delays in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments have left 27,938 farmers in Ireland waiting for their dues. As of January 10, 2024, 9,500 ACRES General participants and 18,438 ACRES Co-operation (CP) participants have yet to receive their payments. In December 2023, over 17,100 General participants were paid over €76 million.

Delayed Payments and Future Prospects

The outstanding payments for the remaining General participants are due to be issued early in 2024 following validation checks. Meanwhile, CP participants are set to receive their payments in February. Furthermore, both groups are slated to receive balancing payments starting May 2024.

The ACRES scheme now involves nearly 46,000 farmers, a significant increase from the initial plan of 30,000. This considerable expansion has been met with mixed reactions from stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

John Curran’s Take on the ACRES Scheme

John Curran, the newly appointed chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Rural Development Committee, has emphasized the importance of ACRES, particularly for low-income and vulnerable families. He criticized the delayed payments from the previous year, labelling them as unacceptable. Curran also shed light on the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3), describing it as a ‘complete non-event’ in 2023.

In addition to his critique, Curran argued against a cap of 50,000 for the second tranche of ACRES. He called for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to improve its communication and efficiency to prevent leaving farmers uncertain about their applications and financial outlook.

Looking Ahead

As the ACRES scheme continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure that the payments reach all deserving farmers promptly. Delays can significantly affect the financial stability of farmers, especially those relying heavily on these funds. Therefore, improvements in the system’s efficiency and communication are paramount, as echoed by John Curran.