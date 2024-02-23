A Community Mourns: The Life and Legacy of Bridie McTeigue in Aughnasheelin

When the leaves turn gold and the air chills, we're reminded of the cycles of life and death. In a small town like Aughnasheelin, these cycles bind the community tighter, as they did last Thursday with the passing of Bridie McTeigue (née McManus). An emblem of resilience and heart, Bridie's journey came to a peaceful end at Cavan General Hospital, leaving a void in the hearts of many.

The Legacy Left Behind

Bridie's story is not just one of loss but of the profound legacy she leaves behind. Survived by a large and loving family, including her children Elizabeth, Sarah, Martina, Geraldine, Michael, Patrick, and Francis, her life was a tapestry of love, loss, and unwavering strength. Her sister Carmel, alongside a vast circle of relatives and friends, including grandchildren and a great-grandchild named Isabelle, now carry her memory forward. Bridie's departure follows the loss of her husband Aidan, her daughter Mary, and several siblings, marking another chapter in the family's story of resilience.

A Community Comes Together

The essence of Aughnasheelin's spirit was palpable as the community gathered to celebrate Bridie's life. The arrangements spoke to her impact, with a reposing period at her son Michael's home, allowing those she touched to pay their respects and share stories of her warmth. The Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, not just a ritual but a communal embrace, was available for live viewing online, ensuring even those afar could partake in the mourning and celebration of her life. Bridie's final resting place, in the cemetery adjoining St. Mary's Church, is a testament to her deep roots in Aughnasheelin.

A Call to Kindness

In lieu of flowers, Bridie's family has requested donations to the Ballinamore Nursing Unit or the Cavan General Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, a gesture reflecting Bridie's enduring concern for others. This call to kindness serves as a bridge, connecting those mourning her loss with a cause that ensures her compassionate legacy endures. Messages of condolences, moderated to ensure privacy and respect, have flooded in, painting a picture of a woman whose impact was as widespread as it was profound. The Shannonside Northern Sound team, among others, has expressed their sympathies, underscoring the far-reaching ripples of Bridie's life.