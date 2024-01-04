en English
Ireland

A Century Lived: Stories from Ireland’s Soon-to-be Centenarians

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
In Ireland, a remarkable number of individuals born in 1924—748 to be precise—are still embracing life’s tapestry with vigour and grace. As they approach their centenary, these living testaments to a century’s worth of societal changes, personal resilience, and persistent positivity offer unique insights into life’s long journey. With women outnumbering men two to one, there are 524 women and 224 men on the verge of becoming centenarians, as per the Department of Social Protection’s records.

Claiming the ‘Centenarian Bounty’

The Irish government acknowledges the milestone of turning 100 by bestowing a ‘centenarian bounty’ of €2,540, a gesture that has evoked expressions of astonishment from the soon-to-be centenarians. However, their reactions reveal that the true value of their lives far exceeds any monetary reward.

Unveiling a Century’s Worth of Experiences

Margaret Keegan, a woman of steadfast spirit who will be 100 on March 30, shared her life’s journey, from her childhood on a farm in Dromard Co Longford, to working as a seamstress in war-torn London and raising a family in Dublin. Sadly, she was widowed at 52, but her story highlights the strength of a woman who embraced life day by day without focusing on age.

Sarah Halloran, another soon-to-be centenarian, reflected on her life spent in her native village. From toiling tirelessly on the farm to raising nine children with her husband, Tommy Halloran, her life has been a testament to hard work, simplicity, and the importance of humor. Sarah’s advice to those approaching a significant birthday is not to expect too much from life, a philosophy that has served her well.

A Century of Community and Spirituality

PJ Ryan, a former air corps serviceman who witnessed the aftermath of the North Strand bombing during World War II, spoke about the importance of community and thinking of others. His experiences underscore the significance of unity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

At 102, Sr Stan Kent is a beacon of spirituality and dedication. Throughout her life, she has emphasized the virtues of hard work and taking things as they come, a perspective that has not only shaped her own journey but also inspired those around her.

The shared wisdom of these centenarians—live simply, work hard, and nurture a positive outlook—offers a timeless guide to navigating life’s ups and downs. As they stand on the cusp of their centenary, their stories serve as a tribute to a century of profound change, personal growth, and the indomitable human spirit.

Ireland Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

