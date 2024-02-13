Iraq's Stable Oil Production Amidst Political Strife and Ongoing Disputes

In a landscape dominated by political strife and financial volatility, Iraq's steadfast commitment to OPEC decisions and its oil production goals are a beacon of stability. The country has pledged to produce no more than four million barrels per day (bpd), with current crude oil exports ranging between 3.35 million and 3.4 million bpd.

Negotiations with International Oil Companies

In a bid to resolve a longstanding dispute that has halted northern oil exports, Iraq is in talks with international oil companies in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. The resumption of exports from this region is contingent upon the resumption of production from the fields. The parties are engaged in negotiations to change production-sharing contracts to a profit-sharing model, a move that could potentially pave the way for a resolution.

Turkey's Role in the Dispute

Turkey, a key player in the region, halted Iraq's 450,000 bpd of northern exports last year following an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ruling ordered Iraq to pay Turkey $1.5 billion in damages for unauthorized exports. This decision has had a significant impact on the region's oil exports and has added an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing negotiations.

The Future of Iraq's Oil Exports

As Iraq continues to adhere to OPEC decisions and strives to maintain its current oil production levels, the resolution of the dispute in the Kurdistan region and the resumption of exports remain critical. The country is also looking to expand its exports through the development of its oil shipping operations. In a recent move, Iraq added two new Norwegian-built vessels to its oil tanker fleet and is in the process of purchasing more. The Ministry of Oil is planning to invite bids from international companies for the development of its oil shipping operations, with the goal of expanding exports of crude and associated products.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-13 and is based on the information available at the time of writing. The situation in Iraq and its oil exports is subject to change, and readers are encouraged to stay informed of the latest developments.