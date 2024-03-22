Yazidi Women Expose Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's Brutality in Al Arabiya Interview: Rape, Abuse, and Sale

In an unprecedented revelation, Yazidi survivors have come forward in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, shedding light on the heinous acts committed by former ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The women's testimonies offer a stark contrast to previous claims made by Al-Baghdadi's wife, asserting they were subjected to rape, abuse, and being sold into slavery.

Survivors Break Silence

During the heart-wrenching interview, Ashwaq Haji Hamid detailed her kidnapping and the subsequent abuse she and others endured at the hands of ISIS fighters. Hamid's narrative reveals the horrifying reality of Al-Baghdadi's regime, where Yazidi women were repeatedly raped and then sold among fighters. Another survivor, Souad Hamid, contradicted the assertions made by Al-Baghdadi's wives, stating that they were fully aware of and complicit in the abuses, even competing to sell the captives at the highest prices.

A Glimpse into ISIS's Reign of Terror

The exclusive interviews also highlighted the broader context of ISIS's control over parts of Iraq and Syria, where they established a reign of terror from 2014. The group's rule was characterized by severe human rights abuses, including the systematic enslavement and rape of Yazidi women. The stories shared by the survivors, such as Shirin Khalaf, who described being imprisoned in an underground jail and subjected to torture, underscore the extent of the brutality inflicted upon them. These narratives further reveal the manipulation of young children, drugged and promised paradise for carrying out suicide attacks.

Aftermath and Continuing Struggles

Despite ISIS's defeat in Iraq and Syria, the survivors' stories serve as a haunting reminder of the group's lasting impact on their lives and communities. The courage of these women in speaking out offers a critical counter-narrative to the claims made by Al-Baghdadi's family and underscores the importance of holding perpetrators accountable. Their testimonies not only highlight the resilience of the Yazidi community but also call for continued vigilance against remnants of the group and the ideology that fueled its atrocities.

As the world witnesses the harrowing accounts of Yazidi survivors, their testimonies pave the way for a deeper understanding of the atrocities committed under Al-Baghdadi's leadership. The revelations serve as a sobering reminder of the horrors faced by those held captive and the enduring struggle of communities to overcome the legacy of terror.