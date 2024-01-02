en English
Iraq

Unraveling the Execution of Saddam Hussein: A Judge’s Account

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Unraveling the Execution of Saddam Hussein: A Judge’s Account

On December 30, 2006, the world bore witness to the execution of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, an event that remains embedded in the collective consciousness of the Iraqi and Arab world. The man behind the curtain, Judge Munir Haddad, who oversaw the execution process and the Appeals Court’s approval of the execution orders, has recently disclosed intriguing details about the events leading up to the execution.

The Reluctant Signature

A controversial decision, it saw a number of judges initially reluctant to sign the death sentence. The gravity of the situation meant that the decision had to be unanimous among the seven judges present. Haddad emphasized that the decision to execute Saddam was based on a conviction, not sectarian factors. It was a decision made in pursuit of justice, not a reflection of religious or tribal biases.

Loopholes and the Prime Minister’s Role

A key figure in facilitating the execution was Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. He played a crucial role in bypassing the requirement of a presidential decree for the execution. He found a legal loophole that allowed him to sign the order himself, thereby expediting the execution process. The execution took place within the grim walls of a former Military Intelligence Directorate prison in Baghdad. Judge Haddad himself took responsibility for carrying out the execution, asserting that without his and al-Maliki’s actions, the execution would not have occurred.

Failed Escape Attempts and Retribution

There were several attempts to smuggle Saddam out of prison, one of which was allegedly orchestrated by the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. However, these attempts failed, leading to the inevitable execution. The execution of Saddam Hussein was seen by many as a form of retribution for the countless crimes against humanity he committed during his rule, including the horrific Dujail massacre. The capture of Saddam Hussein was the result of Operation Red Dawn by the United States in December 2003, leading to his eventual trial and execution.

Even years after the execution, opinions about it remain divided. Some view it as justice for the victims of Saddam’s brutal regime, while others question the haste of the verdict. On the anniversary of the execution, Saddam’s daughter, Raghad, delivered a speech honoring her father’s legacy, further highlighting the polarity in opinions. Parallelly, the forgotten victims of Saddam Hussein, who had suffered from the long-term effects of the chemical weapons used against Iranian civilians and soldiers during the Iran-Iraq war, continue to seek justice and answers.

Iraq Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

