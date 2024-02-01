UN Security Council Urged to Address Escalating Concerns in Iraq

In February, the UN Security Council, with Guyana at its helm, has been presented with critical recommendations from the Multi-stakeholder Advisory Panel (MAP). These directives address the increasingly concerning situations in Iraq, Israel/Palestine, and Yemen. This article will focus on Iraq and the mounting concerns over political violence and hate speech targeting women human rights defenders and women's groups.

A Rising Anti-Gender Movement

A surge in the anti-gender movement has put the spotlight on the escalating hostility towards women's rights. The NGO Directorate in Iraq has taken the severe measure of suspending various civil society organizations and freezing their bank accounts. The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has further inflamed the situation by banning the term "gender" in media outlets. Instead, it has mandated the use of "sexual deviance" as a substitute for "homosexuality".

MAP's Recommendations

The MAP urges the Security Council to intervene, supporting civil society and advocating for the reversal of the CMC directive. The panel recommends establishing legal frameworks to criminalize gender-based violence. This should include violence against lesbian and transgender women and other marginalized groups. The MAP also underscores the necessity for gender-responsive justice institutions and survivor-centered services.

Legal Reforms

High on the MAP's agenda is the enactment of the Family Violence Protection Law by the Iraqi government. This law includes provisions for civil society engagement and recognition of civil society-run safe homes. The MAP highlights the urgency for the General Directorate for Survivors Affairs (GDSA) to remove the requirement for filing a criminal suit for reparations eligibility. It also stresses the need to extend coverage to children born in captivity to Yazidi parents.

Accountability for Da'esh/ISIL Crimes

The Security Council is encouraged by the MAP to establish benchmarks for the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) before its closure. They also urge the council to support Iraq in adopting a legal framework for prosecuting international crimes, assuring UNITAD's support until Iraq can manage fair trial prosecutions. Lastly, the MAP emphasizes the imperative of women's full and meaningful participation in all political and peace processes and advocates for quotas.