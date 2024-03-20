UN Mission Investigating IS Crimes in Iraq Ends Prematurely, Raising Concerns Over Justice for Victims

The premature closure of a United Nations mission in Iraq set up to investigate allegations of genocide and war crimes committed by the Islamic State (IS) has sparked widespread concern. The UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh (UNITAD) was forced to shut down following a strained relationship with the Iraqi government, leaving many victims and international observers worried about the future of justice and accountability for IS's atrocities.

Advertisment

Background and Closure of UNITAD

In 2017, UNITAD was established with the goal of assisting Iraq in holding IS members accountable for international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. However, the mission is set to end by mid-September 2024, a decision made by the Iraqi government that has raised concerns among UNITAD's international backers and donors, who had anticipated the mission's work would continue for several more years. Christian Ritscher, head of UNITAD, expressed that while significant progress has been made, much work remains incomplete, including the creation of a central archive for millions of pieces of evidence.

Implications for Accountability and Justice

Advertisment

The closure of UNITAD has been criticized for potentially hindering efforts to hold more IS members accountable, particularly as the mission contributed to at least three convictions on charges of genocide and other international crimes in Germany and Portugal. Critics argue that the decision to end the mission casts doubt on Iraq's commitment to holding IS members accountable for specific crimes, rather than mere membership in a terrorist organization. This development is especially concerning for victims, including members of Iraq's Yazidi community, who have longed for justice and reparation for the horrors they endured at the hands of IS.

Challenges and Future Prospects

The relationship between UNITAD and Iraqi authorities had been fraught with challenges, including disagreements over the sharing of evidence and concerns regarding Iraq's use of the death penalty. The mission's closure leaves unanswered questions about the fate of the vast amount of evidence collected by UNITAD and its potential use in holding IS members accountable for their crimes. As the mission concludes its operations, the international community and Iraqi victims of IS crimes are left to ponder the implications for justice and accountability in a post-IS Iraq.