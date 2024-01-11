Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq; History and Role

In a significant blow to the Al-Nujaba Movement, a faction within Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a drone strike targeted its headquarters in Baghdad, claiming the life of its leader, Mushtaq Talib Ali Al-Saeedi, also known as "Abu Taqwa." As his funeral looms, questions arise about the movement's nature, Abu Taqwa's influence, and the broader implications of the attack.

The Al-Nujaba Movement and Its Iranian Affiliation:

The Al-Nujaba Movement, labeled a "terrorist organization" by the U.S. in 2019, stands as a prominent Iranian-backed militia in Iraq. With its roots dating back to 2013, the movement has close ties to Iran's Quds Force and operates beyond Iraqi borders. An analytical paper suggests financial and military support from Iran, raising concerns about its role in regional conflicts and the extent of its allegiance to Iranian leadership.

Abu Taqwa's Role and Significance:

As the Deputy Commander of Baghdad Belt Operations, Abu Taqwa held a key position within the Al-Nujaba Movement, with a broader influence within the Popular Mobilization Forces. His active role in Tarmiyah and surrounding areas, coupled with his association with "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," made him a pivotal figure close to the late Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Understanding Abu Taqwa's influence helps unravel the dynamics of power within the complex web of Iraqi militias.

Al-Nujaba's Military Operations and Ideological Reach:

Known for its affiliation with the "Ashab Al-Kahf" group and its focus on missiles and attack drones, Al-Nujaba has played a significant role in attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq. Its ideological alignment with Iran, particularly highlighted by swearing allegiance to Ayatollah Khamenei, indicates a broader regional influence. The movement's militarization, partially funded by the Quds Force, raises concerns about its impact on regional stability.

Al-Nujaba's Expansion: From Iraq to Syria:

Al-Nujaba's expansion beyond Iraq is exemplified by its organizational link to Lebanon's Hezbollah. The movement, notably absent from Iraq's government and parliament, formed the "Golan Liberation Brigade" in 2017, expressing support for the Syrian Arab Army. Reports suggest training connections with Hezbollah in Lebanon, underlining the cross-border nature of Al-Nujaba's operations and its role in expanding Shiite influence in the region.

Implications for Regional Stability:

The drone strike on Al-Nujaba's headquarters comes amid a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. The Iraqi government condemns the strike, holding the international coalition responsible. As the region witnesses ongoing conflicts, the incident raises concerns about escalating tensions and the potential for further violence. The U.S. emphasizes its commitment to protecting its forces, underscoring the fragile state of regional stability.