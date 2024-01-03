en English
Iraq

Tourism Boom in Zakho Amidst Peace and Stability

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
In a remarkable testament to the resilience of Zakho, 2023 experienced a significant surge in tourism. This northern Iraqi city, nestled amidst stunning landscapes, welcomed approximately 53,000 visitors, according to the Independent Administration’s Tourism Department. This revelation was made known during a press conference by Jiayi Amin, the Tourism Director of Zakho.

Year-end Celebrations Boost Tourism

The allure of Zakho’s vibrant culture and captivating festivities proved irresistible, drawing a crowd of over 97,000 visitors from various Iraqi provinces and Turkey during the New Year’s celebration alone. This surge in tourism during the festive period is a striking demonstration of Zakho’s growing popularity as a tourist destination.

Peace and Stability: A Beacon for Tourists

The foundation of this influx lies in the city’s prevailing peace and stability. Despite a devastating incident involving a bombing at Barkhy Resort, the region has displayed an impressive capacity to bounce back. The city’s tranquillity and security have played a crucial role in drawing tourists, making Zakho an appealing destination in an often turbulent region.

Future Prospects: Zakho’s Continued Appeal

Looking ahead, Zakho plans to continue enhancing its tourist appeal with multiple projects. Topping this list is the launch of the second development phase of the Zakho Corniche in 2024. This initiative, along with others in the pipeline, is set to further bolster Zakho’s position as a rising star in the tourism sector.

Iraq
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

