Tourism Boom in Zakho Amidst Peace and Stability

In a remarkable testament to the resilience of Zakho, 2023 experienced a significant surge in tourism. This northern Iraqi city, nestled amidst stunning landscapes, welcomed approximately 53,000 visitors, according to the Independent Administration’s Tourism Department. This revelation was made known during a press conference by Jiayi Amin, the Tourism Director of Zakho.

Year-end Celebrations Boost Tourism

The allure of Zakho’s vibrant culture and captivating festivities proved irresistible, drawing a crowd of over 97,000 visitors from various Iraqi provinces and Turkey during the New Year’s celebration alone. This surge in tourism during the festive period is a striking demonstration of Zakho’s growing popularity as a tourist destination.

Peace and Stability: A Beacon for Tourists

The foundation of this influx lies in the city’s prevailing peace and stability. Despite a devastating incident involving a bombing at Barkhy Resort, the region has displayed an impressive capacity to bounce back. The city’s tranquillity and security have played a crucial role in drawing tourists, making Zakho an appealing destination in an often turbulent region.

Future Prospects: Zakho’s Continued Appeal

Looking ahead, Zakho plans to continue enhancing its tourist appeal with multiple projects. Topping this list is the launch of the second development phase of the Zakho Corniche in 2024. This initiative, along with others in the pipeline, is set to further bolster Zakho’s position as a rising star in the tourism sector.