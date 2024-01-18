The Basra Conflict: A Call for Greater British Involvement

In the city of Basra, Iraq, a conflict rages on as Iraqi security forces grapple with the task of expelling Iranian-backed Shia militias, notably the Mahdi Army, led by Moqtada al-Sadr. Despite al-Sadr's declaration of a temporary ceasefire, control over segments of Basra remains firmly gripped by these militias. Reports have surfaced of Iraqi forces defecting, adding fuel to the fire. The violence, refusing to be confined, has spilled over into neighboring areas, causing the casualty count to steadily increase.

Advertisment

The US and UK's Role in the Basra Conflict

On one hand, we have the United States actively participating in the conflict by conducting raids and air strikes, while on the other hand, British forces, stationed near Basra, have adopted a more restrained approach, confining their involvement to providing logistical support and directing artillery against militia mortar positions.

An Argument for Greater British Involvement

Advertisment

Against this backdrop, Nile Gardiner, of The Heritage Foundation, argues for a greater British role in the conflict. He criticizes the current British defense posture, describing it as weak, and proposes a reversal of troop withdrawal plans. Gardiner advocates for an increase in British forces in Iraq and a more direct engagement in combat operations.

Why Britain's Presence Matters

Gardiner emphasizes the strategic significance of Britain's presence in Basra. He underscores the country's duty to maintain security and the imperative of confronting Iranian influence head-on. Pointing to the success of the US surge in reducing violence, Gardiner urges Britain to follow suit. He also draws attention to the wider context of the global war against terrorism and calls on the British government to exercise a more robust military commitment in a bid to safeguard national security and uphold the strength of the Anglo-American relationship.