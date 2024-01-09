en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Qatari Firm Proposes to Reconstruct Iraq’s Devastated Baiji Power Plant

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Qatari Firm Proposes to Reconstruct Iraq’s Devastated Baiji Power Plant

Qatari construction firm, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Co., has made a proposal to the Iraqi government for the reconstruction of the Baiji thermal power plant. The plant, once a significant source of power, was obliterated by Islamic State militants in 2014. The reconstruction of this power plant signifies not just a step towards restoring Iraq’s infrastructure but also a symbol of recovery from the scars of the past.

Reviving the Power Pulse

The proposal includes the resurrection of a 2.1 gigawatt thermal power plant, incorporating six distinct units. These units are expected to breathe life into the provinces of Anbar, Salahuddin, Nineveh, and Kirkuk by reinstating the much-needed power supply. The restoration of the power plant will be a significant milestone in Iraq’s journey towards rebuilding its infrastructure and restoring normalcy for its citizens.

A Three-Year Timeline and $2 Billion Budget

Rebuilding a power plant of this magnitude is no small feat—it is estimated to take a minimum of three years and approximately $2 billion to complete the reconstruction. This timeline and budget are evidences of the colossal task that lies ahead. Every brick that will be laid in this project will carry an echo of the past and a promise of a brighter future.

Communication & Transparency

The details of this proposal were released by Iraq’s electricity ministry in a statement. One ministry official, who chose to remain anonymous due to a lack of authorization to speak to the press, provided further information on this project. However, attempts to contact the UrbaCon’s office in Qatar for comments were unsuccessful, as the call was made outside of normal business hours. In the age of information, such transparency and communication are crucial in building trust and setting the stage for successful collaboration.

0
Business Iraq
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
CGI to Assist NATS in Digital Transformation of Air Traffic Control Services
CGI, a renowned global IT and business consulting services organization, is teaming up with NATS, the UK’s premier air traffic control service provider, to revolutionize its digital infrastructure. The objective of this collaboration is to modernize NATS’ systems as international travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels. Strengthening Partnership The partnership between CGI and NATS isn’t
CGI to Assist NATS in Digital Transformation of Air Traffic Control Services
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
4 mins ago
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year
4 mins ago
Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
38 seconds ago
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal
1 min ago
Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
2 mins ago
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
Latest Headlines
World News
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
1 min
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
2 mins
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
2 mins
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
3 mins
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
3 mins
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
3 mins
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
4 mins
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
5 mins
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
6 mins
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app